Police has commended the 2016 end of year celebrations in Kampala as peaceful with only minor crimes such as petty thefts and accidents that led to loss of lives in selected places.
This police spokesperson Kampala metropolitan ASP Kangave Paul attributes to the joint operations between police and the army and the various meetings and compliance to security measures between various stakeholders and the police.
End of Year Celebrations Peaceful-Police
Police has commended the 2016 end of year celebrations in Kampala as peaceful with only minor crimes such as petty thefts and accidents that led to loss of lives in selected places.