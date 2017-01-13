EVERYTHING IS SET FOR THE FIRST FUTSAL KNOCK-OUT CUP OF 2017

Eight teams are set to compete for the first 2017 Futsal Championship after release of the fixtures by the FAU Competitions Committee.

Night Futsal will be back this Saturday as different teams compete for the 2017 Premier Classic Futsal Cup.

Futsal Revamped Boxing Day particpants, Brotherhood Futsal Club, who claimed the Championship and Seeta Galacticos and Sona Sports Home are the only teams to have ever particpated in a Futsal Competition, while Express Red Army, Durban Motel, SK#13, Elephants and Gal Sports Betting will be taking part for the very first time.

The Cup is to be played in knock-out format which means all teams will have to try as hard as possible to last longer than just one match if they are escape elimination at the start.

Sona Sports Home will open the Competition against SK#13 and it will be interesting to see how the different Media Personalities in the two teams struggle for supremacy.

Express FC die hard-fans, Express Red Army will also be featuring against betting moguls, Gal Sports Betting while Seeta Galacticos and the Elephants will be up against Durban Motel and Brotherhood respectively.

The first phase (Round-of-eight) will follow the fixtures drawn by the Competitions committee after which the losing teams will be eliminated.

Four-out-of the eight teams will progress to the next stage (Round-of-four), where they will square off to determine the teams to progress to the finals.

The competition seeks to reward the team that wins all it’s matches on the night. All matches will be starting at 8:00PM at a single venue.