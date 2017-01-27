Economic experts have warned government’s decision to cut 10% of all ministerial budgets in the next financial year will greatly undermine service delivery.
President Museveni directed the cut yesterday – with the generated funds supposed to kick start major developments in Uganda’s nascent oil and gas sector.
Experts Warn Against Ministerial Budget Cuts
