EXPRESS FC ADD TRIO TO NEW SIGNINGS

Express FC continue reinforcement of the Club with three more signings after Goal Keeper Fahd Katongole.

In a bid to replace the ten players who were axed from the Club at the end of the Uganda Premier League first round, Express FC have confirmed that four players will be ready to play for the Club come the start of the League’s second round.

The process of recruiting the players started with subjecting various players for trials, a process they have always used when identifying new players for the Club. The only exception this time was the change in the target group. Beofore, the Club used to give opportunity to recycled players, however, this time only new players were given the opportunity with an intention of using the process for the Club’s squad reconstruction.

The process was concluded successfully in a span of 8-days and a number of players were identified. Then, the process of negotiating contractual terms and conditions started before submitting the details to the FUFA players’ licensing Committee.

The Committee started with the confirmation of former Synergy FC Goal Keeper, Fahd Katongole. He is one of the two goal keepers that the Club needed to replace the axed Ali Kiggundu and Ivan Mutumba. He is to compliment the remaining Emannuel Opio, who was praised for his work ethic and improvement by the Club tactician, Matia Lule.

Fahd, 27, signed a two-year contract with the Red Eagles but has a provision of extending his stay at the Club with two more years if the Club can meet his long-term requests.

Yesterday, the committee confirmed three more players after the verification process.

Sharif Mohammed, Remmy Makumbi and Daniel Otto were the trio confirmed to play for the Club and are expected to feature in their Club’s Uganda Cup match against Kirinya Jinja SS this Sunday, January 22.

Sharif Mohammed, an 18-year old from Nakaseke International School is one of the exciting and versatile forwards the game is yet to see. With him, Matia Lule, who believes in the long-term plan of rebuilding Express FC, Sharif is a crown jewel that the he needs and must endeavor to refine into the game.

Remmy Makumbi is another teenage prospect at the Club signed from Friends Soccer Academy. The left back, 18, is also considered a big prospect and is expected to deputise Yayo Lutimba starting the next half of the season.

Kireka United also had a player to contribute to this new structure in Danniel Otto. The midfielder is among a host of players expected to compete for places in the midfield of the team. He is as well considered to be a vital player in the Club’s reconstruction process.

More players are expected to be confirmed by the FUFA Players’ licensing committee before the start of the second half of the season.

The players who were sent packing from the Club include Ali Kiggundu and Ivan Mutumba both goal keepers, Muhammad Kayongo, who had not played for the club from the start of the season, Bob Kasozi, Richard Kigozi, Rogers Lukwiya,Yafesi Mubiru, Isaac Sserunkuma,John Ssemanzi and Paddy Tebusweke, whose account was inclined to indiscipline.