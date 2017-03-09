The Democratic Party and the family of the late Andrew Lutaakome Kayiirahave accused government of continuously ignoring testimonial evidence being fronted to solve the mysterious murder of Andrew Kayiira.
The grieved family say they are still holding hope on the Scotland yard investigation report as the only document that bears the despite government ignoring request to make It public.
This was during a memorial mass at Rubaga cathedral in Kampala.
Family Faults Government on Kayiira Death
The Democratic Party and the family of the late Andrew Lutaakome Kayiirahave accused government of continuously ignoring testimonial evidence being fronted to solve the mysterious murder of Andrew Kayiira.