Fans Turn Up in Large Numbers to Welcome Uganda Cranes Team from Gabon

Hundreds of people have flocked the Entebbe international airport to welcome the Uganda Cranes team back from Gabon where they have been playing at the ongoing AFCON.
On arrival, Goalkeeper Denis Onyango affirmed that he is contemplating calling it quits on the national team.
Grace Mbabazi covered the arrival.
