Females Trounce Males in ICPAU Exams

Women have for the first time overtaken men in the examinations administered by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAU- Uganda).

Releasing the results for the inaugural Certified Tax Advisor examinations held last November Yesterday, the Institute’s president Protazio Begumisa noted that the first sitting had registered an impressive 57.3% pass rate, with 14 out of the 21 top students female.

The Public Sector Accounting subject was worst done by the students. Overall, 182 Certified Public Accountants have been added to the economy after the November sitting as compared to 122 in August 2016. This brings the total number of professional accountants qualified through the ICPAU examinations scheme to 2,811 – still far below the required number to sustain the country’s growing economy.