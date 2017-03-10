Officials from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development have disagreed and contradicted on the accountability of the 1.3 trillion shillings oil money.
Secretary to Treasury, Keith Muhakanizi and Accountant General Lawrence Ssemakula offered contradicting accountability for the money, while appearing before the parliamentary committee probing the oil cash bonanza.
Finance Minister, Officials Clash over 1.3 Trillion Oil Cash
