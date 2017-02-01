Former Crane Bank Employees to Reapply For Jobs at DFCU Bank

DFCU bank has guaranteed its shareholders a sustainable return on investment after its acquisition of crane bank assuring the general public of no disruption in the banking services.
This follows the conclusion of a purchase and assumption agreement with bank of Uganda in which DFCU bank acquired some of the assets and assumed some of the liabilities of the defunct crane bank.