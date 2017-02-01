DFCU bank has guaranteed its shareholders a sustainable return on investment after its acquisition of crane bank assuring the general public of no disruption in the banking services.
This follows the conclusion of a purchase and assumption agreement with bank of Uganda in which DFCU bank acquired some of the assets and assumed some of the liabilities of the defunct crane bank.
Former Crane Bank Employees to Reapply For Jobs at DFCU Bank
