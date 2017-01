The case in which UNBS’ former boss Dr. Terry Kahuma sued the Attorney General and the Uganda National Bureau of Standards for unlawful dismissal has once again been adjourned to 6th march this year. High Court Judge Justice Lydia Mugambe adjourned the case on ground that the defendant was not present. Dr. Kahuma filed the case seeking to be reinstated as UNBS’ boss arguing that his sacking was based on dubious allegations.