Uganda Free Zones Authority has issued the first developers license to Arua Special Economic Zone Limited to develop the free zone in Arua Municipality.
Eric Adriko, the Arua zone board chairperson says their first duty will be to create 45,000 square meters of space for investors and put up a number of warehouses to offer space for small and medium enterprises that will be participating in the exports chain;
Free Zones Authority Issues Licenses
