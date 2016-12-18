The FUFA Junior League continues despite the break in the Uganda Premier League.

A series of matches were have been played over the two weekend-days, at different play-grounds by the young lads.

There were two matches played yesterday, Saturday, in the Trebble Group.

KCCA Soccer Academy lost their first game since the start of the season to Arua side Onduparaka Junior Team.

Salim Abdallah socred for the hosts the only goal that earned them three crucial points to close the gap on the table leaders and as well flatten the goal deficit they have been having to 0.

KCCA SA remain leaders despite the loss at 30-points as Onduparaka remain third in the Group.

In the other match played yesterday,

Proline Soccer Academy’s distance to the first win continued to legthen as they lost 1-0 to Sadolin Paints Junior Team.

Mawejje Ronald scored the only goal for the painter’s junior team as they secured their third win of the season.

Proline Soccer Academy have lost all 8-matches and currently sit bottom of the Trebble Group with a deficit of 17-goals.

In matches played today;



Jinja Municipal Council Junior team (JMC JT) earned maximum points as per the FUFA Junior League Competitions Committee rules where “a win with a difference of 4-goals in awarded 4-points”.

Ali Ssekibira and Muwonge Desire ensured JMC beat SC Villa Junior team for all four which propelled the Jinja side 4-positions up on the standings of the Hat Trick Group to 2nd.

Elsewhere, Vipers earned three points and three goals without physically playing the match after URA Junior Team officials failed to mark the pitch that was to be used for the match.

Official communication indicates that URA who host matches at the Mulusa Academy playground, Wobulenzi, failed to take responsibility of getting the playground in the right state for the match to begin.

The free-points have now brought KCCA (who lost their final game of the first round) within Touching distance for the Vipers at 7-points.

In other results,

BUL and Bright Stars lost 0-1 and 1-2 at home to Police Armless brigade and Express Junior teams respectively.

Ssewanyana Edward scored for Police as Kyeyune Allan and Farah Sulaiman secured Express’ second win of the season.

The Saints Junior Team drew 1-1 with Lweza Orange Brigade and Soana beat Kirinnya Jinja SS Junior Team 1-0.

Here are the current table standings as per the FUFA Junior League Competitions Committee.

The Junior League returns on Wednesday with the rescheduled fixtures which will take the League into the first-round break.

Express will take on JMC Hippos and Onduparaka will take on Proline who now have their players back from their respective Schools.