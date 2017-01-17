The Outgoing Commander of Defense Forces General Edward Katumba Wamala has challenged old Turks in the Forces to give way for younger soldiers.
General Wamala says the army should be able to witness continuous succession with the old and tired making way for young vibrant officers. He made the remarks during the pipping ceremony of senior officers promoted last week at the Defense/army headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala.
Gen Katumba: Old Soldiers Must Give Way for the Youth
