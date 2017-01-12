The Director of Litigation at the Electoral Commission Eric Sabiiti has dropped a court petition he filed in the constitutional court seeking to block parliament, any person or Authority from investigating, questioning or inquiring into the six billion so called Presidential handshake.
The development comes on the heels of a heated Parliamentary plenary session on Tuesday, in which Speaker Rebecca Kadaga closed down the house business indefinitely until the court order is revoked.
‘Golden Handshake’ Petition Withdrawn
