Golf: Akope Impressed by Flavia’s Pro Venture

Flavia Namukala’s life as a professional golfer began on Wednesday on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, and tied for 20, pushing her to the moneys bracket .

As expected, the queen of the greens in Uganda was not to be welcomed with a crown at The Par 72 Huddle park but the start was commendable. Flavia is the latest addition to the professional golfers’ ranks in Uganda, to local legend Deo Akope, she is destined for greatness.