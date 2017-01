The Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere could be headed for tougher times, as the state is contemplating on court-martialing him to answer charges in relation to gun violence. According to police, the Omusinga will be paraded before the Court Martial any time from now to answer fresh charges in relation to murder and terrorism committed between early 2015 and late 2016. This move however has to be sanctioned by the Director of Public Prosecutions.