The Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has called for tripling of efforts against malaria – a disease that continues to be the leading killer in Uganda and Sub Saharan Africa.
Launching the second universal mosquito net distribution campaign, Dr Rugunda also cautioned against misuse of mosquito nets distributed by government as malaria control tools. Jordan Mubangizi was in Apac district
Government Starts Distributing Fee Mosquito Nets
