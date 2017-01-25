The Ministry of Health has launched a behavioral change communication campaign for the promotion of the use of subsidized Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy in the private sector.
This follows a baseline survey carried out in different parts of the country last year whose results showed that many people know about malaria, the medication and the use of mosquito nets but still suffer from the disease due to inaccessible drugs.
Government Subsidizes Anti – Malarial to Increase Access
