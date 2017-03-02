Government Takes Over UTL

Government has finally taken over the management of Uganda Telecom Limited from a UCOM, a Libyan IT and Telecommunication company that was wholly owned by the government of Libya.

According to Matia Kasaija , the minister for Finance, UTL’s performance has been characterized by heavy indebtedness, decline in market share and losses as a result of inadequate investment and dilapidated network, a situation that UCOM would not handle due to political turmoil in Libya.