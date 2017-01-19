It is light at the end of the tunnel as Government promises to revamp the struggling Uganda Telecoms communication currently grappling with debts that now stand at 129 billion shillings.
State minister for planning ministry David Bahati said that though UTL is on Oxygen, it’s not yet over as government is set to meet the majority share holders and persuade them to inject in more funds.
Government to Revamp UTL
