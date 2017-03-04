Hamis Kiggundu Dragged to Court over Park Yard Matters

Hamis Kiggundu the city tycoon that evicted vendors from Park yard Market has been taken to court over disregarding a court order on the now demolished market.
Future lands ltd has sought legal redress accusing Kiggundu commonly as Ham of ignoring a court order which barred any one from evicting vendors from the park yard.