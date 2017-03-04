Hamis Kiggundu the city tycoon that evicted vendors from Park yard Market has been taken to court over disregarding a court order on the now demolished market.
Future lands ltd has sought legal redress accusing Kiggundu commonly as Ham of ignoring a court order which barred any one from evicting vendors from the park yard.
Hamis Kiggundu Dragged to Court over Park Yard Matters
Hamis Kiggundu the city tycoon that evicted vendors from Park yard Market has been taken to court over disregarding a court order on the now demolished market.