Hand washing is one of the best practices for early childhood development. But how much of it do our children learn? Do children know when to wash their hands or how to do it anyway?
The Early childhood development policy launched by government last year emphasizes the need to teach children such practices for the best start in life as it has many benefits particularly in preventing disease. #BestStartInLife
Hand Washing Key to Early Childhood Development #BestStartInLife
Hand washing is one of the best practices for early childhood development. But how much of it do our children learn? Do children know when to wash their hands or how to do it anyway?