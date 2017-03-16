Government runs out of stock for drugs and vaccines for Hepatitis b as reports indicate that most districts in eastern Uganda have been infected by the virus.
According to the health and finance ministry, the first batch of the money that was released was only able to two of the three required doses leavings millions of patients at risk of developing full blown hepatitis B
Hepatitis B Vaccine Out of Stock
