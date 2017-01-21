If you are a Ugandan traveling to Gabon and are looking for a place you will fit in and feel like it’s home away from home, then a place now called Katwe Kinyoro in upscale Port Gentil is your best bet.
The area in Sogara town has now been given a Ugandan name for its popularity among Ugandan fans who traveled to Gabon to watch their team play in the African cup of nations.
High Cost of Living in Gabon Taking its Toll on Uganda Cranes Fans
If you are a Ugandan traveling to Gabon and are looking for a place you will fit in and feel like it’s home away from home, then a place now called Katwe Kinyoro in upscale Port Gentil is your best bet.