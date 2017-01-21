High Cost of Living in Gabon Taking its Toll on Uganda Cranes Fans

If you are a Ugandan traveling to Gabon and are looking for a place you will fit in and feel like it’s home away from home, then a place now called Katwe Kinyoro in upscale Port Gentil is your best bet.

The area in Sogara town has now been given a Ugandan name for its popularity among Ugandan fans who traveled to Gabon to watch their team play in the African cup of nations.