Highlights of Kaweesi Requiem Mass

The resident church where fallen Andrew kaweesi has held a requiem mass in memory of the deceased with leaders commending him as a strong believer who contributed much to the building of the church.
The extraordinarily attended mass saw various dignitaries including the Katikiro of Buganda and IGP Kale Kayihura who emphasized the need for dialogue and peaceful resolution of disputes against gruesome murders.

  • Gideon Thembo

    Nbs thanks for keeping us posted but can these people with such kind of motives stop going with lives

    killing i believe is not a solution ,before u kill touch on ur body feel the pain
    OMG his young children God grand them peace

    the day of judgement God knows what will happen will be war on those people who kill to finish and leave they families in pain.