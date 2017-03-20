The resident church where fallen Andrew kaweesi has held a requiem mass in memory of the deceased with leaders commending him as a strong believer who contributed much to the building of the church.
The extraordinarily attended mass saw various dignitaries including the Katikiro of Buganda and IGP Kale Kayihura who emphasized the need for dialogue and peaceful resolution of disputes against gruesome murders.
Highlights of Kaweesi Requiem Mass
The resident church where fallen Andrew kaweesi has held a requiem mass in memory of the deceased with leaders commending him as a strong believer who contributed much to the building of the church.