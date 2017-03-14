History of Global Fund Misappropriation

The Global Fund believes that every dollar counts and has zero tolerance for fraud, corruption and waste. But Uganda’s rocky history with the Global Fund since the 2005 audit revealed massive graft, leading the Fund to suspend five grants to the country. The grants were reinstated several months later, and several people were jailed in connection with the scandal.

Today the actions that were made as a deterrent are costing the country a great deal as those that were appointed in position of spearheading the implementation of the programme have worked hard to save themselves from going to prison as those expected to benefit are slowly retiring to an everlasting life