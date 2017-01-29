The leadership in Hoima district has decried the weak laws against environmental degradation that are likely to undermine the region’s development efforts with the exploitation of the oil resource.
In the Environmental Focus tonight, the leaders told NBS they want the weak laws and policies as well as the poor enforcement mechanisms strengthened to ensure the region’s sustainable development.
Hoima Leaders Denounce Weak Environmental Law
