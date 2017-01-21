protracted war. This attack was no mean feat to the rebel group because after it hit international headlines, there was a global proclamation that there was a serious rebel group in Uganda which was determined to overthrow the second regime of Dr. Military Obote. This informed the NRM’s setting aside February 6th to celebrate this day.

Mildred Tuhaise with details of the events of the day and what followed in the eyes of those who participated in this historical attack.