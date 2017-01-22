Approaching every traveler accessing bus terminals finding out their destination and suggesting to them appropriate buses to take, could attract a lot of doubt to some suspicious persons who are cautious of wrong doers. But this is never a setback to Abdul Arinaitwe who has since child hood been involved in this trade.
As a child he loved automobile and now working as a travel guide is just satisfying. In hustling for survival, Richard Olwenyi spent time with Abdul Arinaitwe as he engaged in passenger brokerage.
Hustling for Survival as Passenger Brokerage
Approaching every traveler accessing bus terminals finding out their destination and suggesting to them appropriate buses to take, could attract a lot of doubt to some suspicious persons who are cautious of wrong doers. But this is never a setback to Abdul Arinaitwe who has since child hood been involved in this trade.