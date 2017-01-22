Hustling for Survival as Passenger Brokerage

Approaching every traveler accessing bus terminals finding out their destination and suggesting to them appropriate buses to take, could attract a lot of doubt to some suspicious persons who are cautious of wrong doers. But this is never a setback to Abdul Arinaitwe who has since child hood been involved in this trade.

As a child he loved automobile and now working as a travel guide is just satisfying. In hustling for survival, Richard Olwenyi spent time with Abdul Arinaitwe as he engaged in passenger brokerage.