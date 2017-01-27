As the NRM marked 31 years of its victory, president Yoweri Museveni used the occasion to remind Ugandans that he is not anyone’s servant, but a freedom fighter, fighting for himself.
Speaking from Masindi Golf Course grounds which hosted national celebrations, Museveni also ordered veterans to stop the “we fought rhetoric” saying every citizens continues to make a contribution
I’m No Servant – Museveni
