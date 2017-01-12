Independence of Three Arms of Government

This week, the country has witnessed a standoff, between the two main organs of the state, the legislature and the judiciary with the executive believed to be working behind the scenes

This standoff has resulted into a constitutional crisis sending parliament to an infinite suspension

In this report, Remmy Bahati looks at the doctrine of the separation of powers, the checks and balances , how best the Judiciary – legislature standoff can be resolved, and what precedent this sets for the three arms of government .