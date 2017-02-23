Government is in talks with the government of India to construct heart and cancer facilities, in a move that will see Ugandans not undertake medical travels to India
President Yoweri Museveni while meeting the visiting Indian Vice president Mohammad Hamid Ansari said that in addition, that talks are also focusing on the possibility of putting up a car assembling plant for Indian cars in Uganda
India to Build Heart/Cancer Institute
