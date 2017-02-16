Janan Luwum Remembered

Hundreds of Ugandans gathered at Mucwini sub-county headquarters in Kitgum district, to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of Archbishop Janan Luwum.
President Yoweri Museveni in a message read for him by Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi urged Ugandans against the practice of killing others, instead preaching respect for the law.