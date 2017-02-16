Hundreds of Ugandans gathered at Mucwini sub-county headquarters in Kitgum district, to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of Archbishop Janan Luwum.
President Yoweri Museveni in a message read for him by Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi urged Ugandans against the practice of killing others, instead preaching respect for the law.
Janan Luwum Remembered
Hundreds of Ugandans gathered at Mucwini sub-county headquarters in Kitgum district, to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of Archbishop Janan Luwum.