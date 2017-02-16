Janan Luwum’s Family Recount the Horrendous Day

The family of the late Arch Bishop Janan Luwum have said that the murder of the Prelate acted as the last straw that broke President Idd Amin’s autocratic back since it attracted rage globally – leading to mobilization for his overthrow.

In an exclusive interview with NBS Julie Luwum, a biological daughter to the slain Archbishop details the night that their home was besieged by Amin soldiers looking for guns to link the late prelate to subversive activities.