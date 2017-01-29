Judges Advised on Setting Their Agenda

The judiciary has been advised to re-strategize approach to its endless limited funding challenges by engaging key decision makers in the budgetary process, to help them understand deeper the implications of a frustrated service delivery of the judiciary to national development.

The chairman of the national planning authority, Dr. Kisamba Mugerwa says there is need for institutions that spearhead rule of law to be prioritized during resource allocation.He says the judiciary plays a key role, and that any frustration would trickle down to national development by deterring human resources and even threatening foreign investors;