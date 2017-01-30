The judiciary has expressed dissatisfaction over the continued demeaning of courts by state security operatives who re-arrest suspects that have been released on bail or acquitted.
The chief justice while speaking at the opening of the 2017 new law year, said re-arrests within court premises demeans the national cause for justice and shows that the country still has a long way to go in the struggle to achieve rule of law.
Judiciary Condemns Re-arrest at Court
