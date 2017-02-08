The speaker of parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga makes an on spot check of the ongoing construction housing project to house low ranking police officers in Naguru.
The speaker says that the 1000 house project is a value addition to the force and promised to support any budgetary allocations to the force for further capacity building.
Jordan Mubangizi ws in Nagulu and now reports
Kadaga Satisfied with Police Project
The speaker of parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga makes an on spot check of the ongoing construction housing project to house low ranking police officers in Naguru.