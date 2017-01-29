Kadaga Scoffs At UNA Convention Critics

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has castigated a section of Ugandans who accused her and the 17 legislators of wasting tax payers’ money to attending the Uganda North American Convention last year. Kadaga says their continued attendance of the Convention has greatly benefited Uganda in terms of free medical equipments worth two million dollars. The Speaker was handing over the medical equipments to both Kalangala and Kakuto Health Centre IV’s, where she opposed government’s plan of phasing out Health Centre II’s in the Country.