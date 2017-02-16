Kampala Parents School Row , Former Owner Kasole Speaks Out

Renowned educationist Kasole Bwerere Lwanga has refuted claims that city businessman Sudhir Ruparellia illegally possessed his school – Kampala Parents School.

Kasole Lwanga told NBS the claims are fronted by parents who miss his presence at the top end school. The management of the famous school changed in the early 2000s forcing many to assume that Kasole lwanga had been forced out of the institution.