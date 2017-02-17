Kamuli Education Standards Decline

Busoga sub region, once a national education giant boasting of schools that nurtured some of the country’s best, including heads of state has today gone silent.

The region appears to have inherited or even been infected with education fevers that were inhaled by the giant schools of the east, only making headlines as the producers of some of the country’s worst performers

Tonight we single out Kamuli district which faces related educational challenges like other parts of the country, absentee pupils are particularly disturbing to the authorities.