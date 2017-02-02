Kamuntu Investment Grilled over Iron Ore Export

A local iron ore mining firm, Kamuntu Investments Limited may have crossed a dangerous line, should the firm fail to provide more documentary proof that they did not export above the allowed ceiling by government.

The company officials while appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources said they have been exporting iron ore within their 80,000 tonne limit to a Kenyan client, but could not prove this.

As Samson Kasumba reports, the company has been given more time to provide evidence to the committee to back their claim;