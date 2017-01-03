Kanyamunyu Case Adjourned Again

Nakawa grade one magistrate Noah Sajjabi has yet again adjourned the case involving murder charges against Matthew Kanyamunyu, his brother Joseph and girlfriend Cyntia Munyangwari.

This was pending conclusion of investigations by state.

Although this is not the first adjournment of this case, the family of the late Kenneth Akena has expressed patience saying they understand the gravity of the offense and will wait until the state systematically concludes investigations into their own son’s gruesome murder.

They are only not ready to have any interference into the matter and vow to go down with anyone who tries to.

Kenneth Akena was shot dead allegedly around Shoprite shopping mall in Lugogo after he scratched the vehicle of one of the accused Michael Kanyamunyu.