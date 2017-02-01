Kanyamunyu Committed to high court

The Nakawa chief magistrates’ court has committed Mathew Kanyamunyu, his brother Joseph Kanyamunyu and Cynthia Munyangwari to the High Court for trial over murder-related charges.

According to the indictment, the three are charged with the murder of Kenneth Akena, a former social worker.

The trio was further remanded to Luzira prison until the trial date is set, or a higher court decided otherwise;