Kanyamunyu Denied Bail

City businessman Matthew Kanyamunyu and his two co-accused have been denied bail by the High court for lack of exceptional circumstances guaranteeing their release, and lack of fixed places of abode. This amidst bitterness from the family of the late Kenneth Akena, who were contesting Winnie Byanyima’s decision to stand surety for her nephews and niece in law. The group was strongly backed by the Acholi regional MPs who denounced the Forum for Democratic Change, saying Byanyima should have stuck to her role to justice and instead of choosing to back the three that are suspected of murder;