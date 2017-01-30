The high court sitting in jinja has once again remanded the Omusinga of Rwenzururu Charles Wesley Mumbere up to 20 February to create space for prosecution to finalise investigation.
Mumbere is charged with various counts of murder, attempted murder, and terrorism. In the amended charge sheet that saw him re arrested a few weeks ago just after securing bail, has has 5 more suspects added to it.
Kasese Clashes: Mumbere Remanded Again
