Kato Lubwama’s Appeal Application Dismissed

The high court has dismissed Kato Lubwama’s application seeking to stay a ruling that extended the timeline for an election petition to be filed against him past the designated time by law.

Justice Magret Oguli made the decision on grounds that there’s no provision in the law for an appeal against an order between the commencement and termination of a main matter.

The lady justice further gave the initial applicant Habib Buwembo a go ahead to file his petition that seeks to throw Kato Lubwama out of parliament.