The Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura says the killing of police spokesperson, AIGP Felix Kaweesi has hurt the force deeply.
Speaking to the media at the scene of the shooting in Kulambiro, Kayihura says Kaweesi was one of his most trusted and promising officer.
He also delivered the president’s condolence to the family;
Kaweesi Death Hurts – Kayihura
