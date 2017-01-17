Kaweesi: Gen. Kayihura Still Inspector General of Police

The Police have dismissed as pedestrian claims that General Kale Kayihura had been replaced as Police Chief. Various social media platforms earlier today ran breaking news banners indicating that Brig Ronnie Byarya, Director Internal Security Intelligence Organization had taken over as Police boss.

But the Police Spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi told NBS Gen Kayihura and his deputy, Martin Ochora, have contracts running up to November 2017. The rumors came less than after a major reshuffle in the Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces that saw General Katumba Wamala replaced as Commander of Defense Forces.