Shock grips the nation yet again, following the gruesome killing of police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Andrew Felix Kaweesi.
Kaweesi who was shot dead meters away from his home as he left for duty,
He was killed together with his driver and body guard by unknown assailants, reportedly on motor cycles;
Kaweesi Shot Dead, Uganda in Schock
Shock grips the nation yet again, following the gruesome killing of police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Andrew Felix Kaweesi.