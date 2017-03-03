The inspector general of police Gen. Kale Kayihura has ordered for an immediate investigation into activities of the stick welding men sighted battering vendors early this week.
Kayihura also distanced police from the eviction exercise saying police was mainly deployed to keep law and order – not the eviction process
Sheila Tusiime Mugisha reports.
Kayihura Orders Probe into Park Yard Stick Wielding Men
